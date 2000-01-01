Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, headquartered in Hercules, California, develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the clinical diagnostics and life sciences markets. In diagnostics (60% of sales), Bio-Rad manufactures, sells, and supports test systems and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories. In life sciences (40% of sales), the firm develops and manufactures a range of instruments and reagents used in research, biopharmaceutical production, and food testing. The company is geographically diverse, with major markets in the United States (40% of 2019 sales), Europe (33%), and Asia (22%), with Canada and Latin America accounting for the bulk of the remaining 5%. Bio-Rad owns 37% of Sartorius AG, a laboratory and biopharmaceutical supplier.Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials.