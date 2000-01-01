Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems Inc is a contract research organization that provides drug discovery and development services and analytical instruments. The company operates in two business segments namely contract research services and research products. It generates maximum revenue from the contract research services segment. The contract research services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Other North America; Pacific Rim; Europe and Other Countries.Bioanalytical Systems Inc is a contract research organization providing drug discovery and development services and analytical instruments. The company focuses on the bioanalytical, preclinical, and clinical research needs of drug developers.