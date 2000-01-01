BioAtla Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BCAB)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BCAB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BCAB
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BCAB
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS09077B1044
Company Profile
BioAtla Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development of a novel class of highly specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer.