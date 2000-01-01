Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BIOC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BIOC
- Market Cap$5.480m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BIOC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINUS09072V4023
Company Profile
Biocept Inc is an early commercial-stage molecular oncology diagnostics company. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample.