Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, including seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. The company has developed a multi-discipline and multi-product platform capable of providing solutions throughout the entire crop cycle, from pre-planting to transportation and storage. The business divisions consist of crop protection, seed and integrated products, and crop nutrition. Its product includes fertilizers, inoculants, adjuvants, crop protection solutions and seeds.Union Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.