Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company involved mainly in the research and development of novel small-molecule drugs, with the aim of blocking key enzymes involved in infectious and inflammatory diseases. Biocryst's research is based on multiple scientific disciplines like biology, computer modeling, and medicinal chemistry. Its products and candidates target the following therapeutic areas: acute uncomplicated influenza; uncomplicated seasonal influenza; hereditary angioedema; filoviruses, including the Ebola and Marburg viruses; and oncology.