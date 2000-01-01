Biodesix Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BDSX)
North American company
- SymbolNASDAQ:BDSX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINUS09075X1081
Biodesix Inc is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. The company's artificial intelligence-based platform helps to discover, develop, and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, with a primary focus in lung disease. The revenue is derived from two sources namely, providing diagnostic tests and providing biopharmaceutical companies with services that include diagnostic research, clinical research, development and testing services.