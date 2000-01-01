Company Profile

Biofrontera AG is active in the field of healthcare in the United Kingdom. It manufactures pharmaceutical products, especially medical cosmetics and dermatological drugs for the care and treatment of skin diseases. Its suite of products includes the prescription drugs Ameluz and BF-RhodoLED, for the treatment of actinic keratosis and Belixos, for the regenerative care of reddened and inflamed skin.Biofrontera AG is a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops drugs and cosmetic products for the treatment of skin related diseases.