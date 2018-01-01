Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) Share Price

BFRI

Biofrontera Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Healthcare

Right Arrow 2

Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, diseases caused by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are skin lesions that can sometimes lead to skin cancer. It also markets a topical antibiotic for the treatment of impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

NASDAQ:BFRI

US09077D1000

-

Loading Comparison

Latest BFRI News