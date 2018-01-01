Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) Share Price

Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, diseases caused by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are skin lesions that can sometimes lead to skin cancer. It also markets a topical antibiotic for the treatment of impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.