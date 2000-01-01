Biogen Inc (XETRA:IDP)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IDP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IDP

  • Market Cap€48.067bn
  • SymbolXETRA:IDP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS09062X1037

Company Profile

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen also markets novel MS drugs Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. In Japan, Biogen's MS portfolio is co-promoted by Eisai. Hemophilia therapies Eloctate and Alprolix (partnered with SOBI) were spun off as part of Bioverativ in 2017. Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology and neurodegenerative diseases and has launched Spinraza with partner Ionis.Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients for the treatment of neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases.

Latest IDP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .