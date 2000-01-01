Company Profile

BioInvent International AB is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibody-based drugs in the field of cancer, focusing on hematological cancers. The company's technology platforms consist of the n-CoDeR antibody library and the unique F.I.R.S.T. development tool. Its product includes; BI-505, BI-1206, n-CoDeR, F.I.R.S.T. and TB-403. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States followed by Sweden.BioInvent International AB develops immuno-oncological antibody drugs. The Company's projects that have advanced the farthest are aimed at haematological cancer.