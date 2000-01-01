Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN)
- Market Cap$15.040bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:BMRN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINUS09061G1013
Company Profile
BioMarin's focus is on rare-disease therapies. Genzyme (now part of Sanofi) markets Aldurazyme through its joint venture with BioMarin, and BioMarin markets Naglazyme, Vimizim, and Brineura independently. BioMarin also markets Kuvan and Palynziq to treat the rare metabolic disorder PKU (in addition to long-standing U.S. rights, BioMarin has reacquired international rights for Kuvan and Palynziq from Merck KGaA). BioMarin has a hemophilia A gene therapy and a treatment for achondroplasia in late-stage clinical trials.Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc is on rare-disease therapies. It develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions.