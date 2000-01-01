Biome Technologies (LSE:BIOM)

UK company
Market Info - BIOM

Company Info - BIOM

  • Market Cap£7.840m
  • SymbolLSE:BIOM
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B9Z1M820

Company Profile

Biome Technologies PLC is an innovator and supplier of biodegradable natural polymers. The company operates through two segments, Bioplastics Division producing bio-degradable products and the Radio Frequency Division designing Radio Frequency furnaces.

