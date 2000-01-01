Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BMEA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BMEA

  • Market Cap$507.180m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BMEA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS09077A1060

Company Profile

Biomea Fusion Inc is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. The companies lead product candidate, BMF-219, is designed to be an orally bioavailable, potent and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, an important transcriptional regulator known to play a direct role in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Latest BMEA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .