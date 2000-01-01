Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BMEA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BMEA
- Market Cap$507.180m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BMEA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS09077A1060
Company Profile
Biomea Fusion Inc is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. The companies lead product candidate, BMF-219, is designed to be an orally bioavailable, potent and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, an important transcriptional regulator known to play a direct role in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.