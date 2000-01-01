Biomerica Inc (NASDAQ:BMRA)
- Market Cap$69.240m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BMRA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINUS09061H3075
Biomerica Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company focuses on products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates in one segment namely, the design, development, marketing and sales of diagnostic kits. Majority of the company's revenue is earned from the Europe market.Biomerica Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions.