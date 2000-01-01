BioMerieux SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:BIM)

Company Profile

BioMerieux designs, develops, and manufactures a broad portfolio of in vitro diagnostics for detecting disease-causing pathogens and contamination. The company operates in four segments: molecular biology (about 38% of sales), microbiology (about 32%), immunoassays (about 15%), and industrial applications (about 15%). Europe, the Middle East, and Africa accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (38%), followed by North America (38%), Asia-Pacific (17%), and Latin America (7%). BioMerieux is headquartered in Marcy-l'Etoile, France.BioMerieux SA is a pharmaceutical company with business spread across the world. The firm designs, develops, and manufactures a broad portfolio of in vitro diagnostics for detecting disease-causing pathogens and contamination.

