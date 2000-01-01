BioMerieux SA (EURONEXT:BIM)

European company
Market Info - BIM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BIM

  • Market Cap€9.375bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:BIM
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013280286

Company Profile

BioMerieux SA is a pharmaceutical company with business spread across the world. The firm designs, develops, and manufactures a broad portfolio of in vitro diagnostics for detecting disease-causing pathogens and contamination.

Latest BIM news

