Biom'Up SA Class S (EURONEXT:BUP)
- Market Cap€4.090m
- SymbolEURONEXT:BUP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- ISINFR0013284080
Biom'Up SA designs hemostatic products based on patented biopolymers to simplify surgical procedures in numerous specialties including spine, cardiothoracic, general, orthopedic, and plastic. Its product includes Hemoblast Bellows.