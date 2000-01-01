BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PHGE
- Market Cap$155.520m
- SymbolAMEX:PHGE
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS09090D1037
BiomX Inc is a clinical stage microbiome company based in Israel. The company is engaged on developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, colorectalcancer, and primary sclerosing cholangitis.