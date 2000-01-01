Company Profile

BiON PLC its subsidiaries are engaged in research and development, provision of professional engineering consultancy and process design services. It provides services in the areas of industrial biotechnology, pollution control and renewable energy; and engineering, procurement and construction of various waste water treatment plants/systems; and development, commercialization, operation and maintenance of renewable energy power plants. The company operates in two business segments, Consulting & contract and Power.Green & Smart Holdings PLC operates in the renewable energy sector in Malaysia, focusing on the generation of power from biogas captured through the treatment of Palm Oil Mill Effluent.