Bionik Laboratories Corp (NASDAQ:BNKL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BNKL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BNKL

  • Market Cap$11.120m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BNKL
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Care
  • Currency
  • ISINUS09074A2087

Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp is a robotics company engaged in providing rehabilitation solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. The Company's portfolio of products is engaged in upper & lower extremity rehabilitation of stroke patients.

Latest BNKL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .