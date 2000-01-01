Company Profile

Bionomics Ltd is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily engaged in the development of therapeutics for diseases of the central nervous system and cancer. The company's reportable segments are as follows: Drug Discovery and Development segment is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of compounds to match a target product profile; and Contract Services segment is engaged in the provision of scientific services on a fee for service basis to both external and internal customers. The company operates in three geographical areas, Australia, France and the United States of America. Geographically, the company receives maximum revenue from France.Bionomics Ltd is engaged in identifying and developing therapies to treat cancer and conditions of the Central Nervous System (CNS), including anxiety, Multiple Sclerosis and epilepsy. It also commercializes intellectual property assets.