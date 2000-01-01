Biophytis SA (EURONEXT:ALBPS)

Market Info - ALBPS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALBPS

  • Market Cap€3.040m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALBPS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012816825

Company Profile

Biophytis is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the treatment of age-related illnesses and develops first-in-class drugs to treat degenerative illnesses associated with aging and treatment to restore muscular & visual functions.

