Company Info - BRM

  • Market CapCAD11.640m
  • SymbolTSX:BRM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
  • Currency
  • ISINCA09068G1046

Company Profile

Biorem Inc is a pioneer environmental biotechnology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds, and hazardous air pollutants. The company's products include Biofilters, Biogas Solutions, Multi-Stage Systems, Biotrickling, and services such as Media Sampling and Analysis, Biological Processes and Testing, Media Replacements and Spare Parts, and other related services.Biorem Inc is a manufacturer of comprehensive line of air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odorous and harmful contaminants.

