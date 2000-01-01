Biorem Inc (TSX:BRM)
Market Cap: CAD11.640m
Symbol: TSX:BRM
Industry: Industrials
Sector: Pollution & Treatment Controls
- Currency
ISIN: CA09068G1046
Biorem Inc is a pioneer environmental biotechnology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds, and hazardous air pollutants. The company's products include Biofilters, Biogas Solutions, Multi-Stage Systems, Biotrickling, and services such as Media Sampling and Analysis, Biological Processes and Testing, Media Replacements and Spare Parts, and other related services.Biorem Inc is a manufacturer of comprehensive line of air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odorous and harmful contaminants.