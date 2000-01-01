Company Profile

Biosearch S.A a biotechnology company, operates in pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and functional food sectors in Spain and internationally. It offers a portfolio products in lipids, probiotics, and botanical extracts. The company provides a range of probiotics isolated from human breast milk under the Hereditum brand for use in infant nutrition, gastrointestinal health, and immune system and prevention of infections.Biosearch S.A is engaged in development and commercialization of new products based on natural ingredients with health related benefits that improve the well being through the prevention of certain diseases.