Biosergen AB (OMX:BIOSGN) Share Price

BIOSGN
Biosergen AB
European company
Right Arrow 1
Healthcare
Right Arrow 2
Biotechnology
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XSTO
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT+1, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Biosergen AB is a biotech company developing innovative antifungal drugs based on latest biopharmaceutical research and development from laboratory facilities in Trondheim, Norway and several other places worldwide. It is developing BSG005, a potentially disruptive antifungal drug, which has demonstrated significant safety and potency advantages over competing antifungals.
Symbol
OMX:BIOSGN
ISIN
SE0016013460
Currency
SEK
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest BIOSGN News