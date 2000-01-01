Company Profile

Bioservo Technologies AB is a Sweden based wearable muscle strengthening systems provider company. It develops wearable technologies based on bionic soft robotics. The company offers SEM Glove, a grip strengthening aid designed for people with impaired hand function or grip-intensive occupations.