Bioservo Technologies AB (OMX:BIOS)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BIOS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BIOS

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:BIOS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0009779085

Company Profile

Bioservo Technologies AB is a Sweden based wearable muscle strengthening systems provider company. It develops wearable technologies based on bionic soft robotics. The company offers SEM Glove, a grip strengthening aid designed for people with impaired hand function or grip-intensive occupations.Bioservo Technologies AB develops wearable technologies based on bionic soft robotics. t offers SEM Glove, a grip strengthening aid designed for people with impaired hand function or grip-intensive occupations.

Latest BIOS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .