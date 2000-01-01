Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in collagenase for multiple indications. Injectable collagenase is marketed in various geographic regions, including the U.S., the EU, and Australia, under the Xiaflex name. The targeted diseases are Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. The company is also researching the development of Xiaflex as a solution for new potential indications, such as uterine fibroids, adhesive capsulitis, cellulite, lateral hip fat, plantar fibromatosis, and human and canine lipomas.