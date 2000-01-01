Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BSPM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BSPM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BSPM

  • Market Cap$4.960m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BSPM
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Major
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0906783016

Company Profile

Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc, through its subsidiaries is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products for a variety of diseases and conditions in the People’s Republic of China.

Latest BSPM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .