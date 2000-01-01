Company Profile

Biosyent Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System and Cysview. The company through its subsidiaries sources acquires or in-licenses pharmaceutical products and markets the products. Geographically all the activities are functioned through the region of Canada.