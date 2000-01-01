Biosyent Inc (TSX:RX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RX
- Market CapCAD48.410m
- SymbolTSX:RX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA0906901081
Company Profile
Biosyent Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System and Cysview. The company through its subsidiaries sources acquires or in-licenses pharmaceutical products and markets the products. Geographically all the activities are functioned through the region of Canada.Biosyent Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System and Cysview.