Company Profile

Biotage AB provides separation technology and solutions for analytical and organic chemistry from research to commercial analytical laboratories and industrial applications. The company has divided its products into the areas of organic chemistry, analytical chemistry, and industrial products. Its product portfolio encompasses biotage extrahera, biotage pressure, gravity rack, cartridge processing stations etc. Its clients include government agencies, academic institutions and the pharmaceutical and food industries.Biotage AB develops, manufactures and markets instruments, consumables and services in the field of life sciences for pharmaceutical industry, academic institutions and organizations engaged in analytical chemistry and process chemistry.