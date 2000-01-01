Biotage AB (OMX:BIOT)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BIOT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BIOT
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:BIOT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINSE0000454746
Company Profile
Biotage AB provides separation technology and solutions for analytical and organic chemistry from research to commercial analytical laboratories and industrial applications. The company has divided its products into the areas of organic chemistry, analytical chemistry, and industrial products. Its product portfolio encompasses biotage extrahera, biotage pressure, gravity rack, cartridge processing stations etc. Its clients include government agencies, academic institutions and the pharmaceutical and food industries.Biotage AB develops, manufactures and markets instruments, consumables and services in the field of life sciences for pharmaceutical industry, academic institutions and organizations engaged in analytical chemistry and process chemistry.