Biotalys NV (EURONEXT:BTLS)

European company
Market Info - BTLS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BTLS

  • Market Cap€210.140m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:BTLS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAgricultural Inputs
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0974386188

Company Profile

Biotalys NV is an agricultural technology company focused on addressing food protection challenges with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply.

