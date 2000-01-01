Biotalys NV (EURONEXT:BTLS)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BTLS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BTLS
- Market Cap€210.140m
- SymbolEURONEXT:BTLS
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAgricultural Inputs
- Currency
- ISINBE0974386188
Company Profile
Biotalys NV is an agricultural technology company focused on addressing food protection challenges with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply.