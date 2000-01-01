BioTelemetry Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAT)
Market Cap$2.467bn
SymbolNASDAQ:BEAT
IndustryHealthcare
SectorDiagnostics & Research
ISINUS0906721065
BioTelemetry Inc provides monitoring services and digital population health management for healthcare providers, medical device manufacturing, and centralized core laboratory services for clinical research. It operates under healthcare, technology, and research segments. The Healthcare segment is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. The Research segment is engaged in central core laboratory services providing cardiac monitoring, imaging services, scientific consulting and data management services for drug and medical device trials and the Technology segment, focuses on the development, manufacturing, testing, and marketing of cardiovascular and blood glucose monitoring devices to medical companies, clinics and hospitals.