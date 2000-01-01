Company Profile

Biotest AG is a supplier of biological medicines. The company produces its products from human blood plasma or manufactured by using biotechnology methods. It is engaged in the area of hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine. The operating business segments are Therapy, Plasma and Services, and Other segments. It generates maximum revenue from the Therapy segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Central Europe and also has a presence in other countries.Biotest AG provides immune, molecular-biological and antibody test systems, as well as medical test devices. It manages research and production operations mainly in Europe.