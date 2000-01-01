Biotest AG Pfd Shs - Non-voting (XETRA:BIO3)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BIO3
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BIO3
- Market Cap€716.240m
- SymbolXETRA:BIO3
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINDE0005227235
Company Profile
Biotest AG is a supplier of biological medicines. The company produces its products from human blood plasma or manufactured by using biotechnology methods. It is engaged in the area of hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine. The operating business segments are Therapy, Plasma and Services, and Other segments. It generates maximum revenue from the Therapy segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Central Europe and also has a presence in other countries.Biotest AG provides immune, molecular-biological and antibody test systems, as well as medical test devices. It manages research and production operations mainly in Europe.