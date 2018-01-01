Biotricity Inc (NASDAQ:BTCY) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Biotricity Inc is a medical technology company that focuses on biometric data monitoring solutions. It aims to deliver remote monitoring solutions to the healthcare & consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. Biotricity is expanding medical-grade monitoring into the consumer market via its Biolife solution, which empowers users to self-manage chronic conditions. Its products include Bioflux, which is a mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) device that provides real-time monitoring and transmission of ambulatory patients' ECG information; Biocare Telemed, which is a virtual clinic platform that enables clinicians to provide outstanding patient care remotely; Bioheart, which is a personal heart monitor; and Biocare health.Biotricity Inc is a medical technology company delivering medically relevant biometric monitoring solutions for medical, healthcare and consumer use. The Company offers bioflux, an electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring device.

