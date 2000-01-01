Company Profile

Biotron Ltd is a biotechnology company. The company is engaged in the funding and management of intermediate and applied biotechnology research and development projects. Its lead antiviral drug is BIT225, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of HIV-1 and hepatitis C virus infections. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.Biotron Ltd is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the funding and management of intermediate and applied biotechnology research and development projects.