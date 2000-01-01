Company Profile

BioVie Inc is active in the healthcare domain in the United States. The company is a development stage enterprise engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a therapy targeting ascites due to liver cirrhosis. Its therapy BIV201 is based on a drug that is approved in about 40 countries to treat related complications of liver cirrhosis. BioVie is developing BIV201 for alleviating the portal hypertension and correcting splanchnic vasodilation, thereby increasing effective blood volume and reducing the signals to the kidneys to retain excess salt and water.BioVie Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing therapies for people suffering from liver cirrhosis and its life-threatening complications.