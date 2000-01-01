BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BTAI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BTAI

  • Market Cap$156.360m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BTAI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS09075P1057

Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which is focused on drug development utilizing novel artificial intelligence (AI) to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology.

Latest BTAI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .