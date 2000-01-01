Bioxyne Ltd (ASX:BXN)

APAC company
Company Info - BXN

  • Market CapAUD10.240m
  • SymbolASX:BXN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000BXN6

Company Profile

Bioxyne Ltd is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on respiratory disease. The company is engaged in research, development, marketing and distribution of over the counter dietary supplement probiotic products.

