BIR Financial Ltd (ASX:BIR)

APAC company
Market Info - BIR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BIR

  • Market CapAUD8.130m
  • SymbolASX:BIR
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000BIR8

Company Profile

Birrabong Corp Ltd operates as a property and infrastructure development company. It focuses on property and infrastructure development solutions. The firm operates and serves in Australia.

Latest BIR news

