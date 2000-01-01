Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BDT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BDT
- Market CapCAD282.310m
- SymbolTSE:BDT
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINCA09076P1045
Company Profile
Bird Construction Inc operates as a contractor in construction market. It also provides pre-construction services, building information modeling and involves in public private partnership projects.