Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Bird Global Inc Class A (NYSE:BRDS) Share Price

BRDS

Bird Global Inc Class A

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Industrials

Right Arrow 2

Rental & Leasing Services

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Bird Global Inc is a micro-mobility company engaged in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. It partners with cities to bring lightweight, electric vehicles to residents and visitors to replace car trips by providing an alternative sustainable transportation option.

NYSE:BRDS

US09077J1079

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest BRDS News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News