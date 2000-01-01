Birimian Ltd (ASX:BGS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BGS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BGS
- Market CapAUD34.390m
- SymbolASX:BGS
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000BGS0
Company Profile
Birimian Ltd is a multi-commodity mineral exploration company. It has interests in lithium and gold projects in West Africa. Its projects include: Massigui Gold Project, Dankassa Gold Project, and Basawa Gold Project.