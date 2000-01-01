Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2309)

APAC company
Market Info - 2309

Company Info - 2309

  • Market CapHKD3.064bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2309
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG1132K1159

Company Profile

Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its holding operates professional football club, BCFC, in United Kingdom.

Latest 2309 news

