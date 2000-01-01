Company Profile

Bisichi Plc, formerly Bisichi Mining PLC is a coal mining company that actively seeks new opportunities to extend the life of mine of its existing mining operations or develop new independent mining operations in South Africa. The operating business segments are mining activities and investment properties.It is also engaged in coal washing, and acquiring and securing additional coal reserves. The company also invests in retail properties as well as residential property development in the United Kingdom which are managed by London and Associated Properties. The maximum revenue is derived from mining of coal.