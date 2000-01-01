Bison Finance Group Ltd (SEHK:888)
Company Info - 888
- Market CapHKD1.303bn
- SymbolSEHK:888
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINBMG114281022
Company Profile
Bison Finance Group Ltd, along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the media sales, design services and advertising production for Multi-Media On-Board, transit vehicle exteriors and interiors, and online portal.