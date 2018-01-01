Bit Brother Ltd Class A (NASDAQ:BTB) Share Price

Company Profile

Bit Brother Ltd formerly Urban Tea Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in specialty tea product distribution and retail business. The company offers trendy tea drinks, light meals, and pastries through its stores. The tea-based beverages include fresh milk tea, fruit tea, and milk cap tea. The light meals include salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos and other healthy options. The pastries include fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, and frosting cakes. Its brands include Buoyance Manor and Your Ladyship Tea. The revenue is generated from the stores operated by the company.Delta Technology Holdings Ltd is a fine & specialty chemical company. It is engaged in producing & distributing organic compound including para-chlorotoluene, ortho-chlorotoluene, PCT/OCT downstream product, unsaturated polyester resin & other by-product.