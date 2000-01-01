Bit Digital Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BTBT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BTBT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BTBT
- Market Cap$214.130m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BTBT
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG4027R1048
Company Profile
Bit Digital Inc, formerly Golden Bull Ltd is engaged in the bitcoin mining business. Its mining platform operates with the primary intent of accumulating bitcoin which may sell for fiat currency from time to time depending on market conditions.Golden Bull Ltd is an online finance marketplace in China which provides short-term loans to borrowers. It provides an online platform to individual lenders and individual and small business borrowers.